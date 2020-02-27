CenterPoint Energy Inc Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit totaled $157 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $120 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $3.23 billion from $3.04 billion last year.

CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $157 Mln. vs. $120 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.25 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.23 Bln vs. $3.04 Bln last year.

