CenterPoint Energy Inc Q4 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $192 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $122 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $204 million or $0.32 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $192 Mln. vs. $122 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.32

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.