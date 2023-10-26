CenterPoint Energy Inc Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $256 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $189 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $256 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $256 Mln. vs. $189 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.40 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.35

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.49-$1.51

