CenterPoint Energy Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $189 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $195 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $206 million or $0.32 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.3 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $189 Mln. vs. $195 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.30 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.3

