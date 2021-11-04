CenterPoint Energy Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit came in at $195 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $69 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $202 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $202 Mln. vs. $200 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.33 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.28

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.26 - $1.28

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.