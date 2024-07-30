CenterPoint Energy Inc Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $228 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $106 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $234 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $228 Mln. vs. $106 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.36 vs. $0.17 last year.

