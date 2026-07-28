CenterPoint Energy Inc Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $244 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $198 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $268 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to $2.152 billion from $1.944 billion last year.

CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $244 Mln. vs. $198 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $2.152 Bln vs. $1.944 Bln last year.

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