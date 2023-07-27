CenterPoint Energy Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP):

Earnings: $106 million in Q2 vs. -$74 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.17 in Q2 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $178 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.27 per share

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.48-$1.50

