CenterPoint Energy Inc Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $518 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $351 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $295 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $518 Mln. vs. $351 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.82 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.48

