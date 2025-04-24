CenterPoint Energy Inc Q1 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $297 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $350 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $344 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $297 Mln. vs. $350 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.55 last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.74 - $1.76

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.