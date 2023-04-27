CenterPoint Energy Inc Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $313 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $518 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $314 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $313 Mln. vs. $518 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.49 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.47

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.48 - $1.50

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.