CenterPoint Energy Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP):

-Earnings: -$1.23 billion in Q1 vs. $0.14 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.44 in Q1 vs. $0.28 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $325 million or $0.65 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.43 per share -Revenue: $2.17 billion in Q1 vs. $2.23 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.10 - $1.20

