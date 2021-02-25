CenterPoint Energy Inc Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $151 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $128 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $2.05 billion from $2.02 billion last year.

CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $151 Mln. vs. $128 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.27 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.05 Bln vs. $2.02 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.