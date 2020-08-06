CenterPoint Energy Inc Bottom Line Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) announced a profit for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $59 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $165 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $1.58 billion from $1.66 billion last year.

CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $59 Mln. vs. $165 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.11 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q2): $1.58 Bln vs. $1.66 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.10 - $1.20

