CenterPoint Energy Eyes Growth via Renewables & Capital Deployment

CenterPoint Energy CNP is investing heavily to expand its operations to meet the rising electricity demand, and boost customer reliability with safe, clean and reliable energy. The company is also broadening its renewable energy portfolio.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is exposed to risks like global supply-chain disruptions and a weak solvency position.

CNP Stock: Key Growth Drivers

CenterPoint Energy has been investing heavily in expanding its operations and modernizing its aging infrastructure for electric and natural gas transmission and distribution to fulfill the rising demand for electricity. The company invested $2.17 billion in the first half of 2025 and plans to spend $4.8 billion for the full year. Additionally, it raised its 10-year capital plan from $48.5 billion to $53 billion through 2030.



As of May 22, 2025, CenterPoint Energy had installed 26,470 storm-resilient poles and 5,159 self-healing automation devices, cleaned 6,018 miles of hazardous vegetation near power lines and undergrounded 417 miles of lines. These efforts are expected to enhance customer reliability and ensure safe, resilient energy.



CenterPoint Energy is broadening its renewable energy portfolio to take advantage of the utility-scale renewable energy market's economic, environmental, social and governance incentives.

As part of its 10-year capital plan, the company intends to invest more than $3 billion in renewable generation and electric vehicle expansion.



CNP aims to generate roughly 1,000 megawatts (MWs) of power from wind and solar energy sources by 2026. It also intends to add 200 MW of wind and 200 MW of solar resources by 2030, with the possibility for an additional 400 MW of wind resources by 2032.

Challenges That May Impact CNP Stock

The global supply chain has faced major disruptions in recent times due to factors such as labor shortages, resource constraints, extended lead times, delivery delays, inflation, extreme weather, and interruptions in both domestic and international shipping. These disruptions are expected to continue and could intensify following the recent import tariff imposed by the U.S. government. CenterPoint Energy may encounter difficulties in securing essential resources such as transformers, wires, cables, meters, poles, solar panels and other critical components needed to sustain its operations in the future.



As of June 30, 2025, CenterPoint Energy reported $20.56 billion in long-term debt and $1.05 billion in current debt compared with just $0.78 billion in cash and cash equivalents (including investments in securities). Both current and long-term debt exceeded the company’s cash balance, underscoring a weak solvency position for the stock.

CNP Stock Outperforms Industry

In the past year, CNP shares have climbed 35.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 5.3%.



