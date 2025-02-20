CENTERPOINT ENERGY Earnings Results: $CNP Reports Quarterly Earnings

CENTERPOINT ENERGY ($CNP) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.40 per share, missing estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $2,262,000,000, missing estimates of $2,506,521,181 by $-244,521,181.

CENTERPOINT ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 321 institutional investors add shares of CENTERPOINT ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 304 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

CENTERPOINT ENERGY Government Contracts

We have seen $4,651,017 of award payments to $CNP over the last year.

