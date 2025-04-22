CENTERPOINT ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $CNP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CENTERPOINT ENERGY ($CNP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,731,778,481 and earnings of $0.53 per share.

CENTERPOINT ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

CENTERPOINT ENERGY insiders have traded $CNP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISTIE COLVIN (SVP and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,536 shares for an estimated $563,955 .

. TED POUND sold 6,103 shares for an estimated $210,553

CENTERPOINT ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 317 institutional investors add shares of CENTERPOINT ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 247 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CENTERPOINT ENERGY Government Contracts

We have seen $3,634,181 of award payments to $CNP over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

CENTERPOINT ENERGY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CNP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.

CENTERPOINT ENERGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024

CENTERPOINT ENERGY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CNP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.

Here are some recent targets:

William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $37.0 on 12/03/2024

on 12/03/2024 James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $34.0 on 11/27/2024

on 11/27/2024 Andrew Weisel from Scotiabank set a target price of $30.0 on 10/29/2024

