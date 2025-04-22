CENTERPOINT ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $CNP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CENTERPOINT ENERGY ($CNP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,731,778,481 and earnings of $0.53 per share.
CENTERPOINT ENERGY Insider Trading Activity
CENTERPOINT ENERGY insiders have traded $CNP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KRISTIE COLVIN (SVP and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,536 shares for an estimated $563,955.
- TED POUND sold 6,103 shares for an estimated $210,553
CENTERPOINT ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 317 institutional investors add shares of CENTERPOINT ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 247 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 27,799,744 shares (+156.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $882,085,877
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 9,904,232 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $314,261,281
- BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ added 5,179,639 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $164,349,945
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,654,302 shares (-40.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,951,002
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 3,185,932 shares (+1431.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,089,622
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 2,371,636 shares (-19.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,252,010
- REAVES W H & CO INC removed 1,978,940 shares (-41.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,791,766
CENTERPOINT ENERGY Government Contracts
We have seen $3,634,181 of award payments to $CNP over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SHREVEPORT UESC: $2,294,455
- CENTERPOINT ENERGY 2024: $244,617
- PROVIDE NATURAL GAS TO THE MAIN CAMPUS.: $180,125
- FY25 P4 CENTERPOINT LARGE QTR2 GSA CONTRACT NO. 47PA0723D0019 INCREASE FUNDING TO PAY INVOICES.: $150,000
- CENTERPOINT NATURAL GAS SERVICES FOR OCTOBER FY24: $140,720
CENTERPOINT ENERGY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CNP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.
CENTERPOINT ENERGY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024
CENTERPOINT ENERGY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CNP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $37.0 on 12/03/2024
- James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $34.0 on 11/27/2024
- Andrew Weisel from Scotiabank set a target price of $30.0 on 10/29/2024
