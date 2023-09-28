News & Insights

CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Shares Enter Oversold Territory

September 28, 2023

In trading on Thursday, shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $26.65 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of CenterPoint Energy, Inc, the RSI reading has hit 26.3 — by comparison, the universe of energy stocks covered by Energy Stock Channel currently has an average RSI of 47.6, the RSI of WTI Crude Oil is at 65.0, the RSI of Henry Hub Natural Gas is presently 63.3, and the 3-2-1 Crack Spread RSI is 28.9. A bullish investor could look at CNP's 26.3 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), CNP's low point in its 52 week range is $25.03 per share, with $31.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.67. CenterPoint Energy, Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc 1 Year Performance Chart

The CNP RSI information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

