CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Q4 Earnings Top, EPS Guidance Up

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents by 26.1%. The bottom line, however, deteriorated 35.6% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings.



The company reported GAAP earnings of 27 cents per share compared with 25 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues

CenterPoint Energy’s total revenues in the quarter were $2,054 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,095 million by 1.9%. However, the top line came in at 1.7% higher than the prior-year quarter’s $2,019 million.



The year-over-year improvement was primarily owing to higher contribution from the utility, which was marginally offset by lower contribution from its non-utility segment.



Utility revenues in the fourth quarter were $1,962 million, up 2.3% year over year while Non-utility revenues were down 8.9% year over year to $92 million.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Quote

Operational Results

Total expenses during the fourth quarter increased 1.4% to $1,769 million.



The company’s operating income improved 4% year over year to $285 million in the fourth quarter.



Interest expenses and other finance charges decreased 18.7% year over year to $113 million from $139 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Financial Condition

As of Dec 31, 2020, CenterPoint Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $147 million, down from $241 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



Total long-term debt was $11,521 million as of Dec 31, 2020 compared with $14,244 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



In 2020, the company’s net cash from operating activities was $1,995 million, up from $1,638 million in 2019.



Further, CenterPoint Energy’s total capital expenditure was $647 million in the fourth quarter, down from $759 million in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

CenterPoint Energy raises its 2021 Utility EPS outlook to the $1.24-$1.26 range from the prior expectation of $1.23-$1.25. The company delivered earnings of $1.40 per share in 2020.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings is pegged at $1.42 per share, which lies above the guided range. The capital plan of $16.7 billion for the 2021-2025 time period will further strengthen the company’s electric and natural gas operations.

Zacks Rank

CenterPoint Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

Exelon Corporation’s EXC fourth-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 76 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents by 7%.



NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 2.6%.



Xcel Energy Inc. XEL posted fourth-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 54 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.



Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Exelon Corporation (EXC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL): Free Stock Analysis Report



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.