CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents per share by 3.2%.

In the third quarter, CenterPoint Energy registered GAAP earnings of 30 cents per share compared with 33 cents recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues

In the third quarter of 2022, CNP generated revenues worth $1,903 million, up 8.8% from the year-ago figure. The company’s revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,742 million by 9.2%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Quote

Operational Results

Total expenses during the reported quarter escalated 3.3% to $1,519 million.

The company’s operating income surged 38.1% year over year to $384 million in the quarter.

Interest expenses and other finance charges increased 1.8% to $116 million from $114 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Condition

As of Sep 30, 2022, CenterPoint Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $114 million, down from $230 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

The total long-term debt was $13,435 million as of Sep 30, 2022 compared with $15,558 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

CenterPoint Energy’s net cash flow from operating activities was $1,325 million during the nine months ended Sep 30, 2022 against cash outflow of $517 million in the year-ago period.

Further, CNP’s total capital expenditure was $3,079 million during the nine months ended Sep 30, 2022, up from $2,148 million in the year-ago period.

2022 Guidance

CenterPoint Energy reaffirmed its 2022 earnings guidance. It still expects to generate adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $1.37-$1.39. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.39 per share, which matches the high end of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

CenterPoint Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP reported third-quarter 2022 operating EPS of $1.62, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 by 3.2%. The bottom line also improved 13.3% from $1.43 per share in the year-ago quarter.

American Electric’s third-quarter revenues of $5,486.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,985.2 million by 10.1%. The reported figure also improved 21.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $4,522.6 million.

FirstEnergy Corporation FE delivered third-quarter 2022 operating EPS of 79 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents by 2.6%. In the trailing twelve-month period, FirstEnergy’s electricity sales improved 1.3% from the prior-year period.

FirstEnergy generated operating revenues of $3,533 million in the third quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,190 million by 10.8%.

DTE Energy Company DTE reported third-quarter 2022 operating EPS of $1.60, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 by 1.3%. However, the bottom line decreased 7% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.72 per share.

The operating net income of DTE in the reported quarter totaled $311 million compared with $334 million in the year-ago quarter.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



FirstEnergy Corporation (FE): Free Stock Analysis Report



DTE Energy Company (DTE): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP): Free Stock Analysis Report



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.