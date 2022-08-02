CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, EPS View Up

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents per share by 10.7%.

In the second quarter, CenterPoint Energy registered GAAP earnings of 28 cents per share compared with the 37 cents recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues

In the second quarter of 2022, CNP generated revenues worth $1,944 million, up 11.6% from the year-ago figure. The company’s revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,727.3 million by 12.5%.

Operational Results

Total expenses during the reported quarter escalated by 10.2% to $1,593 million.

The company’s operating income surged 18.6% year over year to $351 million in the quarter.

Interest expenses and other finance charges decreased 15.9% to $106 million from $126 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Condition

As of Jun 30, 2022, CenterPoint Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $555 million, up from $230 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

The total long-term debt was $13,237 million as of Jun 30, 2022 compared with $15,558 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

CenterPoint Energy’s net cash flow from operating activities was $978 million during the six months ended Jun 30, 2022 against the cash outflow of $1,076 million in the year-ago period.

Further, CNP’s total capital expenditure was $1,880 million during the six months ended Jun 30, 2022, up from $1,383 million in the year-ago period.

2022 Guidance

CenterPoint Energy updated its 2022 earnings guidance. It now expects to generate adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $1.37-$1.39 (up from $1.36-$1.38). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.38 per share, which matches the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

