CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall Y/Y
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents by 10.5%. The bottom line however deteriorated 40% from the year-ago quarter earnings of 35 cents.
The company reported GAAP earnings of 11 cents per share compared with earnings of 33 cents registered in the prior-year quarter.
The year-over-year downside can be primarily attributed to COVID-19 pandemic-led impacts.
Revenues
CenterPoint Energy’s total revenues in the quarter were $1,575 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,114 million by 25.5%. Moreover, the reported figure came in 5% lower than the prior-year quarter’s $1,658 million.
Decreased contribution from utility segment dragged down the top line.
Operational Results
Total expenses during the second quarter declined 6.2% to $1,340 million.
The company’s operating income rose 2.6% year over year to $235 million in the second quarter.
Interest expense and other finance charges decreased to $128 million from $134 million in the year-ago quarter.
Segment Results
The Houston Electric-Transmission & Distribution segment reported adjusted earnings of $89 million for the second quarter compared with $100 million in the year-ago quarter.
The Natural Gas Distribution segment registered adjusted earnings of $35 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $23 million.
The Indiana Electric - Integrated segment generated earnings of $19 million compared with $16 million in the year-earlier period.
The Midstream Investments segment recorded earnings of $24 million compared with $50 million in the prior-year quarter.
The Corporate and Other Operations segment reported net loss of $28 million compared with loss of $38 million in the year-ago quarter.
Financial Condition
As of Jun 30, 2020, CenterPoint Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $168 million, down from $241 million as of Dec 31, 2019.
Total long-term debt was $10,937 million as of Jun 30, 2020, compared with $14,244 million as of Dec 31, 2019.
At the end of second-quarter 2020, the company’s net cash from operating activities was $1,181 million, up from the previous year’s $574 million.
Further, CenterPoint Energy’s total capital expenditure was $632 million in the second quarter, down from $634 million in the year-ago quarter.
2020 Guidance
CenterPoint Energy reiterated its 2020 earnings guidance. The company still expects to generate earnings of $1.10-$1.20 per share.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings is pegged at $1.28, which lies above the guided range.
Zacks Rank
CenterPoint Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.