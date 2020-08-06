CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall Y/Y

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents by 10.5%. The bottom line however deteriorated 40% from the year-ago quarter earnings of 35 cents.

The company reported GAAP earnings of 11 cents per share compared with earnings of 33 cents registered in the prior-year quarter.

The year-over-year downside can be primarily attributed to COVID-19 pandemic-led impacts.

Revenues

CenterPoint Energy’s total revenues in the quarter were $1,575 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,114 million by 25.5%. Moreover, the reported figure came in 5% lower than the prior-year quarter’s $1,658 million.

Decreased contribution from utility segment dragged down the top line.

Operational Results

Total expenses during the second quarter declined 6.2% to $1,340 million.

The company’s operating income rose 2.6% year over year to $235 million in the second quarter.

Interest expense and other finance charges decreased to $128 million from $134 million in the year-ago quarter.

Segment Results

The Houston Electric-Transmission & Distribution segment reported adjusted earnings of $89 million for the second quarter compared with $100 million in the year-ago quarter.

The Natural Gas Distribution segment registered adjusted earnings of $35 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $23 million.

The Indiana Electric - Integrated segment generated earnings of $19 million compared with $16 million in the year-earlier period.

The Midstream Investments segment recorded earnings of $24 million compared with $50 million in the prior-year quarter.

The Corporate and Other Operations segment reported net loss of $28 million compared with loss of $38 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Condition

As of Jun 30, 2020, CenterPoint Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $168 million, down from $241 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

Total long-term debt was $10,937 million as of Jun 30, 2020, compared with $14,244 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

At the end of second-quarter 2020, the company’s net cash from operating activities was $1,181 million, up from the previous year’s $574 million.

Further, CenterPoint Energy’s total capital expenditure was $632 million in the second quarter, down from $634 million in the year-ago quarter.

2020 Guidance

CenterPoint Energy reiterated its 2020 earnings guidance. The company still expects to generate earnings of $1.10-$1.20 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings is pegged at $1.28, which lies above the guided range.

Zacks Rank

Other Utility Releases

FirstEnergy Corporation FE delivered second-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 57 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents by 3.64%.

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $2.61 per share, surpassingthe Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50 by 4.4%.

CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 49 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents by 8.9%.

