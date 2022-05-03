CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Sales Rise
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 47 cents per share, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line declined by 20.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
In the first quarter, CenterPoint Energy registered GAAP earnings of 82 cents per share compared with the 56 cents recorded in the prior-year quarter.
Revenues
In the first quarter of 2022, CNP generated revenues worth $2,763 million, up 8.5% from the year-ago figure. The company’s revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.559.4 million by 8%.
Operational Results
Total expenses during the reported quarter escalated by 9.2% to $2,286 million.
The company’s operating income surged 5.3% year over year to $477 million in the quarter.
Interest expenses and other finance charges increased 9.3% to $153 million from $140 million in the year-ago quarter.
Financial Condition
As of Mar 31, 2022, CenterPoint Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $125 million, down from $230 million as of Dec 31, 2021.
The total long-term debt was $12,106 million as of Mar 31, 2022 compared with $15,558 million as of Dec 31, 2021.
CenterPoint Energy’s net cash flow from the operating activities was $580 million during the first quarter against the cash outflow of $1,681 million in the year-ago period.
Further, CNP’s total capital expenditure was $846 million at the end of the first quarter, up from $594 million in the year-ago period.
2022 Guidance
CenterPoint Energy reaffirmed its 2022 earnings guidance. It continues to expect to generate adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $1.36-$1.38. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.38 per share, which matches the higher end of the company’s guided range.
Zacks Rank
CenterPoint Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Utility Releases
FirstEnergy Corporation FE delivered first-quarter 2022 operating EPS of 60 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents by 3.2%. The bottom line declined by 13% from the year-ago earnings of 69 cents per share.
FirstEnergygenerated operating revenues of $2,991 million in the first quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,782 million by 7.5%. FE’s top line improved by 8.7% from $2,752 million in the year-ago quarter.
NextEra Energy NEEreported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 74 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents by 7.3%. The bottom line was also up 10.5% from the prior-year quarter.
NextEra Energy’soperating revenues were $2,890 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,178 million by 44.2%. NEE’s top line also decreased by 22.4% year over year.
Entergy Corporation ETR reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 by 4.3%. The reported figure also declined by 10.2% from $1.47 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Entergy’s first-quarter revenues of $2.88 billion exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75 billion by 4.8%. As of Mar 31, 2022, ETR had cash and cash equivalents of $701.6 million compared with $442.6 million as of Dec 31, 2021.
