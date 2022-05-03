CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Sales Rise

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 47 cents per share, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line declined by 20.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

In the first quarter, CenterPoint Energy registered GAAP earnings of 82 cents per share compared with the 56 cents recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues

In the first quarter of 2022, CNP generated revenues worth $2,763 million, up 8.5% from the year-ago figure. The company’s revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.559.4 million by 8%.

Operational Results

Total expenses during the reported quarter escalated by 9.2% to $2,286 million.

The company’s operating income surged 5.3% year over year to $477 million in the quarter.

Interest expenses and other finance charges increased 9.3% to $153 million from $140 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Condition

As of Mar 31, 2022, CenterPoint Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $125 million, down from $230 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

The total long-term debt was $12,106 million as of Mar 31, 2022 compared with $15,558 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

CenterPoint Energy’s net cash flow from the operating activities was $580 million during the first quarter against the cash outflow of $1,681 million in the year-ago period.

Further, CNP’s total capital expenditure was $846 million at the end of the first quarter, up from $594 million in the year-ago period.

2022 Guidance

CenterPoint Energy reaffirmed its 2022 earnings guidance. It continues to expect to generate adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $1.36-$1.38. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.38 per share, which matches the higher end of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

