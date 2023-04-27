CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents by 4.2%. The bottom line also improved 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 47 cents.

The company registered GAAP earnings of 49 cents per share compared with 82 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Q1 Revenues

CNP generated revenues of $2,779 million, up 0.6% from the year-ago figure. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,792 million by 0.5%.

Operational Results

Total expenses during the reported quarter decreased 2.1% to $2,238 million.

Operating income increased 13.4% year over year to $541 million.

Interest expenses and other finance charges totaled $148 million, down 6.4% from $153 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Condition

As of Mar 31, 2023, CenterPoint Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $112 million compared with $75 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

Total long-term debt was $15,783 million as of Jun 30, 2022, compared with $14,836 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

Net cash flow from operating activities was $1,713 million as of Mar 31, 2023, compared with $580 million in the year-ago period.

Total capital expenditure was $587 million compared with $491 million in the prior-year quarter.

2023 Guidance

CenterPoint Energy reaffirmed its 2023 earnings guidance. It expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.48-$1.50. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.49 per share, which is in line with the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

