CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall Y/Y

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents by 11.1%. The bottom line also improved 8.7% from the year-ago quarter’s 46 cents.

The company incurred GAAP loss of $2.44 per share against earnings of 28 cents registered in the prior-year quarter.

The year-over-year downside can be attributed to after-tax non-cash impairment charges and losses on assets held for sale in the first quarter of 2020.

Revenues

CenterPoint Energy’s total revenues in the quarter were $2,167 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,332 million by 7.1%. Moreover, the reported figure came in 2.8% lower than the prior-year quarter’s $2,229 million.

Decreased contribution from utility segment dragged down the top line.

Operational Results

Total expenses during the first quarter declined 3.4% to $1,950 million.

The company’s operating income rose 2.8% year over year to $217 million in the first quarter.

Interest and other finance charges increased to $139 million from $121 million in the year-ago quarter.

Segment Results

The Houston Electric-Transmission & Distribution segment reported adjusted earnings of $40 million for the first quarter compared with $38 million witnessed in the year-ago quarter.

The Natural Gas Distribution segment registered adjusted earnings of $207 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $164 million.

The Indiana Electric - Integrated segment generatedadjusted earnings of $14 million compared with $9 million in the year-earlier period.

The Midstream Investments segment recorded adjusted earnings of $50 million compared with $24 million in the prior-year quarter.

The Corporate and Other Operations segment reported earnings of $4 million against loss of $22 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Condition

As of Mar 31, 2020, CenterPoint Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $220 million, down from $241 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

Total long-term debt was $13,830 million as of Mar 31, 2020, compared with $14,244 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

At the end of first-quarter 2020, the company’s net cash from operating activities was $662 million, up from the previous year’s $271 million.

Further, CenterPoint Energy’s total capital expenditure was$615 million in the first quarter, up from $528 million in the year-ago quarter.

2020 Guidance

CenterPoint Energy reiterated its 2020 earnings guidance. The company still expects to generate earnings of $1.10-$1.20 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings is pegged at $1.32, which lies above the guided range.

Zacks Rank

CenterPoint Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

