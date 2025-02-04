Is CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Utilities stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has CenterPoint Energy (CNP) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CenterPoint Energy is one of 104 individual stocks in the Utilities sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CenterPoint Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNP's full-year earnings has moved 0.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CNP has moved about 2.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Utilities sector has returned an average of 1.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that CenterPoint Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Utilities stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Enel Chile (ENIC). The stock has returned 6.3% year-to-date.

In Enel Chile's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 47.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CenterPoint Energy belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, which includes 60 individual stocks and currently sits at #142 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.6% so far this year, so CNP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Enel Chile is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to CenterPoint Energy and Enel Chile as they could maintain their solid performance.

