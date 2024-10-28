CenterPoint Energy backs FY24 adjusted EPS view $1.61-$1.63, consensus $1.62

06:27 EDT CenterPoint Energy (CNP) backs FY24 adjusted EPS view $1.61-$1.63, consensus $1.62
