News & Insights

Markets
CNP

CenterPoint Energy Announces Sale Of Louisiana And Mississippi Natural Gas Assets

February 20, 2024 — 07:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) announced the sale of its Louisiana and Mississippi natural gas LDC businesses to Bernhard Capital Partners, for $1.2 billion. The company said the assets include approximately 12,000 miles of main pipeline in Louisiana and Mississippi serving approximately 380,000 metered customers.

CenterPoint Energy noted that the sales price represents approximately 32 multiple of 2023 Louisiana and Mississippi LDC earnings. The Louisiana and Mississippi LDCs represent less than 4% of the company's overall rate base.

Bernhard Capital Partners is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.