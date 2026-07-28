CenterPoint Energy Again Reiterates FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, electric and gas utility CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) again reiterated its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 in the range of $1.89 to $1.91 per share.

The company also increased its 10-year capital investment plan by $1.2 billion to $66.7 billion of planned investment from 2026 through 2035, reflecting incremental investment to support accelerating demand from large load customers in Houston, as well as refined investment estimates for the Downtown Houston Revitalization project.

Further, the company announced that it submitted over 17 gigawatts of large load projects through ERCOT's Batch Zero process, of which approximately 14 gigawatts are expected to be eligible as base load or studied load.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, CNP is trading on the NYSE at $44.04, up $0.01 or 0.01 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.