CenterPoint (CNP) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect CenterPoint Energy (CNP) to post quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 48.4%. Revenues are expected to be $1.98 billion, up 6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 3.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some CenterPoint metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Electric Transmission and Distribution' reaching $1.34 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Natural Gas Distribution' will reach $654.61 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Utility' stands at $1.97 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income / (loss)- Natural Gas Distribution' should arrive at $115.11 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $76.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income / (loss)- Electric Transmission and Distribution' to reach $461.59 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $351.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of CenterPoint have returned +5.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. Currently, CNP carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

