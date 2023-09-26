News & Insights

US Markets
WFC

Centerbridge teams up with Wells Fargo to launch direct-lending fund

Credit: REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

September 26, 2023 — 02:56 pm EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Centerbridge Partners is launching a direct-lending fund with backing from Wells Fargo WFC.N, the companies said on Tuesday.

The direct-lending market is dominated by private equity firms, which in recent months have been looking to expand their footprints in the sector as mid-sized banks tighten loan standards.

The fund named Overland Advisors will target at least $5 billion in investible capital with a focus on meeting credit requirements of North American mid-sized companies, the San Francisco-based bank and Centerbridge said.

The companies added that the lending would primarily be in the form of senior secured loans to non-sponsored clients.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation have agreed to provide nearly $2 billion in initial equity commitments.

Bigger banks have also started dipping their toes in the sector to grab a slice of the lucrative market. Earlier this year, JPMorgan Chase JPM.Nforayed into the direct lending business by setting aside at least $10 billion, Reuters reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WFC
JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.