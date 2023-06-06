Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (CEN) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund said on June 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 will receive the payment on June 27, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.72%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.91%, the lowest has been 0.88%, and the highest has been 12.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.25 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEN is 0.50%, an increase of 27.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.36% to 2,987K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 1,205K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Almitas Capital holds 296K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bulldog Investors, LLP holds 193K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing an increase of 37.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEN by 89.07% over the last quarter.

Aristides Capital holds 171K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEN by 20.25% over the last quarter.

Special Opportunities Fund holds 147K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing an increase of 26.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEN by 47.79% over the last quarter.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. The Fund primarily invests in a portfolio of MLPs and energy infrastructure companies.

