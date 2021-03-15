Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructur (CEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructur (CEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CEN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CEN was $11.55, representing a -43.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.40 and a 110% increase over the 52 week low of $5.50.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CEN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CEN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CEN as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ENZL with an increase of 3.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CEN at 4.69%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.