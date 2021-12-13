Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructur (CEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructur (CEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that CEN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.02, the dividend yield is 6.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CEN was $14.02, representing a -12.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $16 and a 49.95% increase over the 52 week low of $9.35.

CEN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cen Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CEN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CEN as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ENZL with an decrease of -4.27% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CEN at 4.37%.

