Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructur (CEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructur (CEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CEN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.68, the dividend yield is 8.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CEN was $10.68, representing a -84.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $69 and a 94.18% increase over the 52 week low of $5.50.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CEN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CEN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CEN as a top-10 holding:

iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (IDHD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ICLN with an increase of 61.62% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CEN at 4.82%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.