Centennial Wealth Advisory Builds Stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought 91,927 shares of FTGS; estimated trade size was $3.26 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end position value increased by $2.97 million, reflecting both share additions and price changes

Change represented a 0.79% increase in the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade, the fund held 216,767 shares valued at $7.38 million

FTGS represents 1.79% of Centennial Wealth Advisory’s reportable AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund - First Trust Growth Strength ETF ›

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 20, 2026, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) by 91,927 shares during the first quarter. The quarter-end position value grew by $2.97 million, a figure that includes both trading activity and price movement.

What else to know

This buy accounted for 1.79% of Centennial Wealth Advisory’s 13F AUM at quarter end.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: BUFD: $51.12 million (12.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: AVIG: $22.95 million (5.6% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: FTCB: $22.81 million (5.5% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: BUFQ: $18.25 million (4.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: BUFG: $18.03 million (4.4% of AUM)

As of April 17, 2026, FTGS shares were priced at $36.74. The one-year price return was 29.2%, which lagged the S&P 500 by 5.5 percentage points

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM 1.16 billion Price (as of market close 4/17/26) $36.74 Dividend yield 0.10% 1-year total return 29.23%

ETF snapshot

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) provides exposure to a rules-based index of growth-oriented U.S. equities and REITs, aiming to deliver capital appreciation by targeting companies with robust growth profiles. The fund's systematic approach and diversified holdings are designed to capture growth opportunities while maintaining transparency and liquidity. This ETF may appeal to investors seeking a disciplined, index-based strategy for accessing high-growth segments of the U.S. equity market.

Its investment strategy seeks to track the performance of the Growth Strength Index, focusing on U.S. equities and REITs with strong growth characteristics.

The ETF’s portfolio primarily consists of common stocks and real estate investment trusts, with at least 80% of assets allocated to constituents of the underlying index.

What this transaction means for investors

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF targets growth by applying a more selective approach than broad-market funds, focusing on companies that combine earnings growth with strong balance sheets. Rather than simply owning the biggest growth names, the strategy selects from a limited universe of large-cap U.S. stocks and REITs that meet specific financial strength and liquidity thresholds.

These characteristics influence the fund’s performance across different market cycles. FTGS tends to outperform when investors favor earnings stability and financial strength, but may lag when momentum-driven or speculative growth stocks lead. Interest rates are also important, as higher rates can pressure growth valuations, while steadier or falling rates tend to support this segment of the market.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF provides investors with targeted growth exposure with a focus on companies with established financial strength rather than capturing the entire growth universe. The fund is designed to participate in growth without pursuing the most volatile rallies, which is especially beneficial when market leadership narrows or becomes more selective.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.