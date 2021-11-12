Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) shareholders have earned a 943% return over the last year

Active investing isn't easy, but for those that do it, the aim is to find the best companies to buy, and to profit handsomely. When you find (and hold) a big winner, you can markedly improve your finances. For example, the Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) share price is up a whopping 943% in the last 1 year, a handsome return in a single year. On top of that, the share price is up 56% in about a quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 57% lower than it was three years ago. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Because Centennial Resource Development made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Centennial Resource Development grew its revenue by 25% last year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. But the market is even more excited about it, with the price apparently bound for the moon, up 943% in one of earth's orbits. While we are always careful about jumping on a hot stock too late, there's certainly good reason to keep an eye on Centennial Resource Development.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:CDEV Earnings and Revenue Growth November 12th 2021

Centennial Resource Development is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Centennial Resource Development stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Centennial Resource Development has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 943% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 8% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Centennial Resource Development better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Centennial Resource Development , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We will like Centennial Resource Development better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.