Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) First-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

It's been a pretty great week for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shareholders, with its shares surging 12% to US$4.75 in the week since its latest quarterly results. Revenues came in 22% better than analyst models expected, at US$192m, although statutory losses ballooned 641% to US$0.12, which is much worse than what was forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Centennial Resource Development after the latest results. NasdaqCM:CDEV Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Centennial Resource Development's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$771.9m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 33% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Centennial Resource Development is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.092 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$740.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.16 in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Centennial Resource Development after the latest results; even though they upped their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a pretty serious reduction to per-share earnings expectations.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$4.94, suggesting the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite some adjustments to profit and revenue forecasts. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Centennial Resource Development at US$7.50 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$3.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Centennial Resource Development's past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that Centennial Resource Development's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 46% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 4.3% a year over the past three years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 4.2% annually. So it looks like Centennial Resource Development is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Centennial Resource Development. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$4.94, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Centennial Resource Development going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Centennial Resource Development that we have uncovered.

