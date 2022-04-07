Centennial Resource Development Inc. - Class A Shares Approach 52-Week High - Market Mover

Centennial Resource Development Inc. - Class A (CDEV) shares closed today at 1.4% below its 52 week high of $9.55, giving the company a market cap of $2B. The stock is currently up 57.5% year-to-date, up 119.6% over the past 12 months, and down 50.5% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%, and the S&P 500 fell 1.2%.
Trading Activity
- Trading volume this week was 25.3% higher than the 20-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.2.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
- The stock closed at 5.8% higher than its 5-day moving average, 13.2% higher than its 20-day moving average, and 24.8% higher than its 90-day moving average.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price is the same as the performance of its peers in the Energy industry sector , beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
