Centennial Resource (CDEV) Stock Up 4% Since Q1 Earnings Beat

Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s CDEV shares have increased 4% since it reported better-than-expected quarterly results on May 4. Importantly, the company reiterated its production and unit cost guidance for 2021 despite facing an unfavorable winter weather in the first quarter.

Centennial Resource reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted loss of 1 cent per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. Moreover, the figure improved from the year-ago adjusted loss of 24 cents per share.

Quarterly revenues from oil and gas sales marginally dropped to $192.4 million from the prior year’s $192.8 million. However, the top line beat the consensus mark of $158 million.

The better-than-expected quarterly results can be attributed to higher realized commodity prices and decreased operating costs. The positives were partially offset by reduced production volumes.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Quote

Operations:

Production

Overall production of 54,202 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) declined from the year-ago period’s 71,820 Boe/d. Of the total output, 52.1% comprised crude oil.

Oil volumes deteriorated from 41,512 Bbls/d to 28,239 barrels per day (Bbls/d) for the March-end quarter. Natural gas production of 103,806 thousand cubic feet per day (Mcf/d) fell from the year-ago quarter’s 117,751 Mcf/d. Moreover, natural gas liquids (NGLs) production totaled 8,662 Bbls/d, down from the year-ago quarter’s 10,683 Bbls/d.

Price Realizations

Average realized crude price (excluding the effects of derivative settlements) was reported at $52.62 a barrel, up from $45.14 in first-quarter 2020. Moreover, the same for natural gas rose to $3.79 per Mcf from the prior year’s 78 cents. Furthermore, NGLs price rose to $29.78 per barrel for the first quarter from the year-ago level of $14.30.

Operating Costs

Centennial Resource’s total operating costs were $158.4 million for first-quarter 2021, significantly lower than $801.6 million in the year-ago period, mainly due to lower impairment charges.

On a per Boe basis, the company’s first-quarter lease operating expenses were $5.30, higher than the year-ago level of $4.99. Also, gathering processing and transportation costs flared up to $4.23 per Boe from the year-ago period’s $2.59.

Capital Expenditure & Balance Sheet

For the March quarter, it incurred capital expenditure of only $72.9 million, of which $70.6 million was allocated for drilling and completion activities.

At first quarter-end, cash balance increased to $10.9 million from the fourth-quarter level of $5.8 million. Long-term net debt outstanding amounted to $1,063.8 million, marginally down from $1,068.6 million at fourth quarter-end. Centennial had a net debt to capitalization of 29.4%.

Cash Flow & Free Cash Flow

The company’s constant focus on cost reduction helped it generate net cash of $72.3 million from operating activities. Notably, free cash flow generated during the quarter under review was $10.6 million.

Guidance

The company reiterated its production and unit cost guidance despite a setback due to unfavorable winter weather. Centennial Resource earlier projected 2021 production in the band of 56,000-63,000 Boe/d, based on capital budget of $260-$310 million. The majority of the capital spending will be allocated for drilling and completion activities. Notably, it anticipates to complete 40-48 gross wells this year.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked players in the energy space include ConocoPhillips COP, NOW Inc. DNOW and PHX Minerals Inc. PHX, each having a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ConocoPhillips’s sales figure for 2021 is expected to rise 92.2% year over year.

NOW’s bottom line for 2021 is expected to rise 86.2% year over year.

PHX Minerals’ bottom line for 2021 is expected to surge 40% year over year.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

AccessZacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ConocoPhillips (COP): Free Stock Analysis Report



NOW Inc. (DNOW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV): Free Stock Analysis Report



PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.