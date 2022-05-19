US Markets
Centennial Resource and Colgate Energy to combine in $7 bln deal

May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas company Centennial Resource Development Inc CDEV.O said on Thursday it would merge with Colgate Energy Partners III LLC, creating a $7 billion Permian Basin focused firm.

The combined company has current production of about 135,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), the companies said.

The merger values Colgate at about $3.9 billion and consists of 269.3 million shares of Centennial stock, $525 million of cash and the assumption of about $1.4 billion of Colgate's outstanding net debt.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

