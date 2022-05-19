Centennial Resource and Colgate Energy to combine in $7 bln deal
May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas company Centennial Resource Development Inc CDEV.O said on Thursday it would merge with Colgate Energy Partners III LLC, creating a $7 billion Permian Basin focused firm.
(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryCDEV
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Tesla removed from S&P 500 ESG index on autopilot, discrimination concerns
- US STOCKS-Wall Street ends sharply lower as Target and growth stocks sink
- EXCLUSIVE-Facebook-owner Meta tells hardware staffers to prepare for cutbacks
- Powell says Fed to 'keep pushing' rates higher until clear inflation is falling