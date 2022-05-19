Centennial Resource and Colgate Energy to combine in $7 bln deal

May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas company Centennial Resource Development Inc CDEV.O said on Thursday it would merge with Colgate Energy Partners III LLC, creating a $7 billion Permian Basin focused firm.

