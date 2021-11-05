Centennial (CDEV) Stock Up Marginally Since Q3 Earnings Beat

Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s CDEV shares have marginally increased since it reported third-quarter results on Nov 3. Despite lower production and increased operating costs, Centennial reported strong third-quarter results due to higher realized commodity prices.

The company’s expectation of a massive jump in free cash flow this year, which can further reduce debt, is appreciable. It recently agreed to divest around 6,200 net leasehold acres in Reeves County and related assets for $101 million. The non-core divestment deal is likely to close in December and further decrease debt. Yet, rising operating costs are concerning.

Q3 Results

It reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 25 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents. The figure also improved from the year-ago adjusted loss of 19 cents per share.

Quarterly revenues from oil and gas sales increased to $288.5 million from the prior year’s $149.1 million. Also, the top line beat the consensus mark of $248 million.

Centennial Resource Development Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Centennial Resource Development price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Centennial Resource Development Quote

Operations:

Production

Overall production of 65,121 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) declined from the year-ago period’s 68,934 Boe/d. Of the total output, 51.5% comprised crude oil.

Oil volumes deteriorated from 35,292 Bbls/d to 33,529 barrels per day (Bbls/d) for the September quarter. Also, natural gas liquids (NGLs) production totaled 11,707 Bbls/d, down from the year-ago quarter’s 14,885 Bbls/d. Nevertheless, natural gas production of 119,311 thousand cubic feet per day (Mcf/d) increased from the year-ago quarter’s 112,545 Mcf/d.

Price Realizations

Average realized crude price (excluding the effects of derivative settlements) was reported at $65.31 a barrel, up from $36.95 in third-quarter 2020. Also, the same for natural gas rose to $3.99 per Mcf from the prior year’s $1.15. Furthermore, NGLs price rose to $40.16 per barrel for the third quarter from the year-ago level of $12.58.

Operating Costs

Centennial’s total operating costs were $192 million for third-quarter 2021, higher than $181.1 million in the year-ago period due to increased lease operating, gathering, processing and transportation expenses.

On a per Boe basis, the company’s third-quarter lease operating expenses were $4.79, much higher than the year-ago level of $3.87. Also, gathering, processing and transportation costs flared up to $4.03 per Boe from the year-ago period’s $3.02.

Capital Expenditure & Balance Sheet

For the September quarter, it incurred a capital expenditure of $78.9 million, of which $74.9 million was allocated for drilling and completion activities.

At third quarter-end, cash and cash equivalents increased to $5 million from the second-quarter level of $4.7 million. Long-term net debt outstanding amounted to $1,004.9 million, down from $1,054.3 million at second quarter-end. Centennial had a net debt to capitalization of 29.4%. At third quarter-end, it had liquidity of $493.5 million.

Cash Flow & Free Cash Flow

The company’s constant focus on cost reduction helped it generate net cash of $153.5 million from operating activities compared with $45.7 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow generated during the quarter under review was $77.2 million, up from $10.5 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

The company again boosted its free cash flow guidance for 2021 to $200-$220 million from the previous guided range of $140-$170 million. It will likely be sticking to the two-rig drilling program into 2022, despite the uptick in commodity prices. Also, the company made new oil hedging deals for the next year.

Centennial increased its 2021 production guidance to the band of 60,500-61,850 Boe/d from the previous estimate of 56,000-63,000 Boe/d. Capital expenditure is now estimated at $300-$315 million, up from the previous estimate of $260-$310 million. The majority of the capital spending will be allocated for drilling and completion activities. Previously, it anticipated to complete 40-48 gross wells this year. The range is now narrowed to 41-43 gross wells.

The company expects lease operating expenses within $4.65-$4.80 per Boe, indicating an increase from the 2020 level of $4.45. Gathering, processing and transportation expenses for 2021 are estimated at $3.90-$4.00 per Boe, suggesting a rise from the last year’s $2.90 level.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Other top-ranked stocks from the energy space include Continental Resources, Inc. CLR, HollyFrontier Corporation HFC and PHX Minerals Inc. PHX, each holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Continental Resources’ bottom line for 2021 is expected to rise to $4.52 per share from a loss of $1.17 a year ago.

HollyFrontier’s bottom line for 2021 is expected to rise 260.9% year over year.

PHX Minerals’ bottom line for the current year is expected to rise 280% year over year.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.