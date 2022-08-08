Centennial (CDEV) Rises 3% on Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat

Centennial Resource Development, Inc’s CDEV stock price rose 3% since it reported strong second-quarter results on Aug 3.

Centennial Resource’s second-quarter adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago profit of 2 cents per share.

Quarterly revenues of $473 million increased from $233 million in the year-ago quarter and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $394 million.

The strong quarterly results were owing to higher oil equivalent production and increased commodity prices.

Operations:

Production

Centennial Resource’s overall production of 70,240 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) increased from the year-ago period’s 61,647 Boe/d. Of the total output, 52.2% comprised crude oil.

Oil volumes increased from 31,912 Bbls/d to 36,696 barrels per day (Bbls/d) in the June quarter. Natural gas liquids (NGLs) production totaled 13,507 Bbls/d, up from the year-ago quarter’s 10,297 Bbls/d. Natural gas production of 120,225 thousand cubic feet per day (Mcf/d) increased from 116,629 Mcf/d.

Price Realizations

Average realized crude price (excluding the effects of derivative settlements) of Centennial Resource was reported at $104.69 a barrel, up from $60.99 in second-quarter 2021. The same for natural gas rose to $6.22 per Mcf from the prior year’s $2.55. Furthermore, NGLs price rose to $44.77 per barrel in the second quarter from $30.37.

Operating Costs

Centennial Resource’s total operating expenses were $189.6 million in second-quarter 2022, higher than $171.5 million in the year-ago period.

On a per Boe basis, the company’s second-quarter lease operating expenses were $4.52, higher than the year-ago level of $4.10. Also, gathering, processing and transportation costs increased to $4.03 per Boe from $3.47.

Capital Expenditure & Balance Sheet

In the June quarter, it incurred a capital expenditure of $140.6 million. At the second quarter-end, cash and cash equivalents were reported at $201.1 million. Long-term net debt outstanding amounted to $801.8 million.

Cash Flow & Free Cash Flow

The company reported net cash flow of $295 million from operating activities compared with $107.3 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow generated during the quarter under review was $137.4 million, up from $34.2 million.

