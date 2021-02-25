Centennial (CDEV) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Reserves Decline

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. CDEV reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted loss of 17 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 9 cents. Notably, the company had reported adjusted earnings of 4 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Quarterly revenues from oil and gas sales significantly dropped to $148 million from the prior year’s $256 million. However, the top line beat the consensus mark of $141 million.

The weak quarterly earnings can be attributed to reduced oil equivalent production volumes, partially compensated by lower lease operating expenses.

Operations:

Production

Overall production of 59,708 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) declined from the year-ago period’s 79,734 Boe/d. Of the total output, 50.6% comprised crude oil.

Oil volumes deteriorated from 45,031 Bbls/d to 30,196 barrels per day (Bbls/d) in the December-end quarter. Natural gas production of 109,712 thousand cubic feet per day (Mcf/d) fell from the year-ago quarter’s 122,759 Mcf/d. Moreover, natural gas liquids (NGLs) production totaled 11,226 Bbls/d, down 21.2% from the year-ago quarter’s 14,242 Bbls/d.

Price Realizations

The company reported average realized crude price of $42.66 a barrel, down from the $56.94 witnessed in the fourth quarter of 2019. However, average natural gas price rose to $2.47 per Mcf from the prior year’s $2.34.

Operating Costs

Centennial’s total operating costs came in at $194.9 million in fourth-quarter 2020, lower than $229.7 million witnessed in the year-ago period, mainly due to reduced lease operating expenses.

On a per Boe basis, the company’s fourth-quarter lease operating expenses were $4.78, lower than the year-ago level of $5.30. Nevertheless, gathering processing and transportation costs flared up to $3.27 per Boe from the year-ago period’s $2.82.

Capital Expenditure & Balance Sheet

In December quarter, it incurred capital expenditure of only $29.9 million, of which $24.1 million was assigned to drilling and completion activities.

At the end of the fourth quarter, cash balance amounted to $5.8 million while long-term debt outstanding amounted to $1,068.6 million. Centennial had a net debt to capitalization of 29.1%. Notably, it had $330 million available under the revolving credit facility.

Cash Flow & Free Cash Flow

The company’s constant focus on cost reduction generated net cash of $171.4 million from operating activities. Notably, free cashflow generated during the quarter under review was $29 million.

Proved Reserves Decline

The upstream energy company reported proved reserves, as of Dec 31, 2020, at 298,902 MBoe, lower than year-ago reserves of 301,139 MBoe.

Guidance

Centennial projects 2021 production in the band of 56,000 to 63,000 Boe/d based on its capital budget of $260 to $310 million. Majority of the capital spending will be allocated for drilling and completion activities. Notably, it anticipates to complete 40-48 gross wells this year.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Centennial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Meanwhile, a few better-ranked players in the energy space include Matador Resources Company MTDR, Antero Resources Corporation AR and Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG. While Diamondback and Antero Resources carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Matadorsports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Matador is likely to see earnings growth of 201.3% in 2021.

Antero Resources has seen upward estimate revisions for 2021 earnings in the past 30 days.

Diamondback is likely to see earnings growth of 55% in 2021.

