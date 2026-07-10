Centene's Illinois Medicaid Renewal: A Win for Long-Term Growth?

Centene Corporation’s CNC subsidiary, Meridian Health Plan of Illinois, has secured a four-year renewal of its contract under the state's HealthChoice Illinois Medicaid program. The contract runs from Jan. 1, 2027, through 2030. Meridian is one of the six managed care organizations selected to provide services under the HealthChoice Illinois Medicaid program. The agreement ensures continued access to integrated primary, maternal and behavioral healthcare services for Medicaid members across Illinois.

Building on nearly 20 years of serving Illinois communities, Meridian continues to cover more than 596,000 Medicaid members. The renewal follows strong operational performance, with Meridian earning the state's highest 5-star rating on the latest HealthChoice Illinois Report Card for Access to Care, Living with Illness, and Women's and Children's Health. The agreement reinforces Centene's competitive position in the Illinois Medicaid market.

Medicaid remains Centene's largest business, with Medicaid revenues increasing 6% year over year to $23.6 billion in the first quarter of 2026. Given its heavy reliance on government-sponsored healthcare programs, the renewed Illinois contract supports premium revenue visibility and lowers the risk of future enrollment losses.

The announcement is not a game changer. It is unlikely to materially boost near-term earnings, but it preserves a significant source of premium revenues and enhances long-term earnings visibility. The renewal provides added confidence that Centene can maintain a stable Medicaid membership base and generate more predictable revenues from one of its core businesses.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of CNC's major competitors in the managed care space are Humana Inc. HUM and Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH.

Humana also secured a statewide contract under Illinois' HealthChoice Illinois Medicaid program, reinforcing its presence in the state's Medicaid managed care market. The contract expands HUM's government-sponsored healthcare business and supports long-term membership growth. Even so, Medicaid is not as significant an earnings driver for HUM as it is for Centene.

Molina Healthcare relies heavily on state Medicaid contracts, which are a key driver of membership and premium revenues. MOH depends on retaining and expanding these contracts to sustain growth and earnings visibility. Continued success in state Medicaid procurements strengthens MOH's competitive position and supports long-term revenue stability.

Centene’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of CNC have rallied 64.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s growth of 28.5%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Centene trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, below the industry average of 18.5. CNC carries a Value Score of A.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Centene’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.46 per share, implying 66.4% growth from the year-ago period’s level.



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CNC stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Centene Corporation (CNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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