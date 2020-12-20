Centene’s 2021 Profit Outlook Disappoints; Analyst Sticks To Buy

Centene Corp., a provider of government-sponsored and commercial health care programs, on Friday released a lower-than-expected EPS outlook for 2021. Shares closed 1.5% lower on Friday.

Centene (CNC) anticipates 2021 adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of between $5 to $5.30, which is lower than the Street consensus of $5.43 per share. Revenue in 2021 is expected in the range of between $114.1 billion to $116.1 billion, compared to analysts’ projections of about $116 billion.

As for 2020, the company continues to project adjusted EPS in the range of $4.90 to $5.06, lagging the consensus estimates of $4.99 per share. Centene's 2020 revenue expectations of $109.8 billion to $111.4 billion compare to Street’s estimates of $111.3 billion. The company is scheduled to report its 2020 results on Feb. 9, 2021. (See CNC stock analysis on TipRanks)

Notably, Centene reported better-than-expected 3Q results in October, reflecting the benefits from the Affordable Care Act plan. The company’s adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share came ahead of analysts’ estimates of $0.96, while revenues of $29.1 billion beat the Street’s estimates of $28.3 billion.

In reaction to the 2021 guidance, Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained a Buy rating and a price target of $90 (47.2% upside potential) on the stock. In a note to investors, Wiederhorn said, “Centene remains on track and the company's stance related to its dominant Marketplace position will prove beneficial to shareholders.”

Wiederhorn further added, “The company expects to see more moderate growth in 2021 as it chooses margin over membership in the increasingly competitive Marketplace, particularly in Florida.” The 5-star analyst added, “While expecting short-term pressure on growth from the environment, management believes its long-term trajectory remains strong, looking for long-term revenue growth of mid-to-upper-single digits and EPS growth in the double-digits.”

The rest of the Street has a bullish outlook on the stock. The Strong Buy analyst consensus is based on 10 Buys and 2 Holds. The average price target stands at $79.04 and implies upside potential of about 29.3% to current levels. Shares were down 2.7% year-to-date.

