Centene, WellCare to divest certain Medicaid plans to Anthem

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Centene Corp CNC.N and Wellcare Health Plans Inc WCG.N have agreed to sell Wellcare's Missouri and Nebraska Medicaid plans for people with low income to Anthem Inc ANTM.N, as the companies look to close their $15.27 billion deal.

Centene and WellCare said in June they had received a request for additional information from the U.S. Department of Justice on the deal.

The deal, which was met with criticism by hedge funds that saw Centene as a good target for Humana Inc HUM.N, a larger Medicare-focused company, won shareholder support in June.

The insurers on Thursday reiterated that they expect to complete the deal by the first half of 2020.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

