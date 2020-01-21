Centene - WellCare Deal Gets All Regulatory Approvals

(RTTNews) - Centene Corp. (CNC) and WellCare Health Plans Inc. (WCG) said that they have satisfied all regulatory requirements under the merger agreement to complete the pending transaction, including review by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The companies expect to close the transaction and the related divestitures of WellCare's Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans in Missouri, WellCare's Medicaid plan in Nebraska and Centene's Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans in Illinois on or about January 23, 2020.

In March 2019, Centene agreed to acquire WellCare in a cash and stock transaction for $305.39 per share for a total enterprise value of $17.3 billion.

