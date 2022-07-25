Centene to sell some Europe-based hospital businesses to Vivalto Santé

July 25 (Reuters) - Health insurer Centene Corp CNC.N said on Monday it has agreed to sell its Spanish and Central European businesses to private hospital company Vivalto Santé.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

